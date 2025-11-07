Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.51 million.
Chimera Investment Trading Down 9.6%
NYSE:CIM traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,663. The firm has a market cap of $950.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Chimera Investment
Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 916,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chimera Investment
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.