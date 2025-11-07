Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $65,886.92 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,904,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,711.20. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,846. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. MPM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

