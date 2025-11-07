MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 5.0%

MDU stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,928,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.93 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 651,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,484 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 696,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 340,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 499,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.