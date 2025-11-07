Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083 shares.The stock last traded at $9.8910 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ELPC

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.