FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Releases Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.68%.
FalconStor Software Stock Performance
Shares of FALC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.97. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.
About FalconStor Software
