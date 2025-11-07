Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 16.9% – Here’s Why

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 1,212,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 350,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Up 16.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$294.38 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 45.60 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

