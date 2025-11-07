Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,947,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories