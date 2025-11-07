Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues Earnings Results

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.11 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stagwell updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS.

Stagwell Stock Up 16.8%

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,286,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,870. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $74,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 36.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STGW. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

