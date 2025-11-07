Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 million-$60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.1 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 249,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,881. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $379.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 124.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

