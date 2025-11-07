MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MSCI by 16.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $580.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.19. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.