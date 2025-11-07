Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $288.85 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

