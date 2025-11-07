Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,093.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 237.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 202,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

