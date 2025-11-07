Excalibur Management Corp Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.65 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

