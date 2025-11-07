Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 10.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $315.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $472.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.