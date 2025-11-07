Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $78.92 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,501 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $78,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $682.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

