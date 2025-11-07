CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) vs. Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Head-To-Head Analysis

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPS Technologies and Integral Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies $30.32 million 1.94 -$3.13 million ($0.04) -82.00 Integral Technologies $10,000.00 N/A $2.88 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Integral Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CPS Technologies.

This table compares CPS Technologies and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies -1.94% -3.99% -3.07% Integral Technologies N/A N/A -18,702.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CPS Technologies and Integral Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of CPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of CPS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CPS Technologies beats Integral Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages that includes metal matrix composite components for hybrid circuits; and produces armor for naval and military applications. The company sells its products to microelectronics systems companies. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Norton, Massachusetts.

About Integral Technologies

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

