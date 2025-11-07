First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Billion Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,148,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,134,615 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 4.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,437,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.05 and its 200 day moving average is $229.07. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $695.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

