Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Head to Head Contrast

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -525.93% -66.18% -30.71% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enovix and Clean Energy Pathways”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $23.07 million 76.95 -$222.24 million ($0.84) -10.75 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enovix and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $17.89, indicating a potential upside of 98.11%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Summary

Enovix beats Clean Energy Pathways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

