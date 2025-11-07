Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 7,892 JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBTM. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

JBT Marel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $140.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Profile

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.