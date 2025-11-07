Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,237 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.5% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $313.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $862.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.