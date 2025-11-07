First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IJS stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.