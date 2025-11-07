Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

VTI stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.