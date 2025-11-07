GWN Securities Inc. Sells 10,187 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

GWN Securities Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.92 and its 200 day moving average is $286.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

