Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,344 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,284,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,022,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after buying an additional 517,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,985,000 after buying an additional 500,861 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

