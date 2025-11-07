Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

MU opened at $238.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $246.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

