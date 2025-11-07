Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $133.43.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.