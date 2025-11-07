Broadview Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.