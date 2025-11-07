Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 4,250 Relx Plc $RELX

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:RELX opened at $43.37 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

