Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $325,000.

VRP opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

