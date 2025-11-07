Spire Wealth Management Has $34,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $87.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

