iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.65 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

