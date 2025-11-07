iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $472.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

