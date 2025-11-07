Ellevest Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPAY. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Corpay Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of CPAY opened at $278.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.64. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

