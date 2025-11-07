Ellevest Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $411,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.64.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

