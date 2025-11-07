Todd Glickman Sells 96,313 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

