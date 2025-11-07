Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,825 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,036,000 after acquiring an additional 143,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 876,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,599,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

