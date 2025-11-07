NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,572,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 666,978 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of NOV worth $467,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in NOV by 119.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 123.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

