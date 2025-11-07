Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 28,003 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,427,000 after acquiring an additional 137,249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,031 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,170,000 after acquiring an additional 733,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.25 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

