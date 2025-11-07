Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 700,939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $149,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDEV. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

