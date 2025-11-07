Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VTI stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.38. The stock has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.