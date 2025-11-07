Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Acquires 12,787 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 215,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

