Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 842.68 and traded as high as GBX 900. Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 810, with a volume of 3,756 shares changing hands.

Dewhurst Group Stock Down 10.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 808.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 842.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £62.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.