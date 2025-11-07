OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.52 and traded as low as GBX 5.72. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 5,734,404 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of £23.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The solar energy provider reported GBX 0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OPG Power Ventures had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that OPG Power Ventures Plc will post 1.1836862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

