Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.85. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 463,993 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 241,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 151,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

