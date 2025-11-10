Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,976 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $70.10 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

