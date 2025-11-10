Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,195 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE VLO opened at $175.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.56. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.