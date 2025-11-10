Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.