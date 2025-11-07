Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,242,000 after purchasing an additional 160,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

