Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $191.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

