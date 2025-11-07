Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

